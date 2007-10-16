Post Slobbers Over IAC's Vimeo. So It's Not Toast?

New York video start-up Vimeo gets a nice slobber from the Post, which grooves on the site’s hi-def video efforts. We groove on the concept, too, except from a business perspective: Streaming videos that are four times as sharp costs four times as much, and video companies are having a hard enough time making a living off of the crappy-definition stuff. Still, IAC’s involvement here is one reason that we believe the Vimeo story will have a happy ending (unlike many video companies).

Vimeo, a nascent video-sharing Web site owned by Barry Diller’s IAC, is expected to announce this week that it will begin distributing videos with a resolution of 1280 pixels by 720 pixels, the standard for high-definition. That’s four times the typical resolution of 320×240 used by YouTube and most other video-sharing Web sites.

According to founder Jakob Lodwick, the investment in HD was made worthwhile because Vimeo’s user base is made up largely of amateur filmmakers, as opposed to casual fans who rip content from other sources and simply post it online.

“Our audience completely rejects the notion that Web video needs to be a lower quality than television,” said Lodwick, who came to IAC through its purchase of collegehumor.com.

Vimeo has 250,000 registered users, 900,000 unique monthly visitors and a library of more than 300,000 videos, all of which can viewed using Adobe’s Flash Video player