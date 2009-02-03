Post Reporter Poses As Real-Estate Broker To Get Madoff Exclusive

Bernie Madoff’s fraudulent ways seem to be contagious. A New York Post reporter tried to pull off the scam Clusterstock (jokingly) suggested last week to get an interview with the infamous schemer. Despite the tight security and the media circus outside of Bernie’s building, reporter Josh Saul managed to get close to Madoff’s lair.



New York Daily News: Josh Saul, 25, claimed to be a real-estate broker when he entered the Ponzi scheme swindler’s building at 133 E. 64th St. around 1 p.m., police said. “He misrepresented himself,” a police source said.

Last week we told you that real estate brokers, invited by the trustee overseeing the liquidation of Madoff’s investment firm, might get a glimpse of Bernie while assessing the value of his luxurious condo, where he still lives under house arrest.

No word on whether Saul has a real estate broker’s licence. But next time, he might just want to try befriending Bernie’s neighbour Matt Lauer.

See Also: How To Visit Bernie Madoff In His Apartment

Why Did Peter Madoff Transfer His Florida Home To His Wife?

Bernie Madoff: The Action Figure

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.