Today Could Be The Day We Hit A Big Economic Recovery Milestone

Today could be a historic day in the history of the American economic recovery.

As Annalyn Kurtz points out, the US 113,000 jobs away from the total employment peak that was reached in early 2008.

The peak of US non-farm payroll employment was January 2008, when there were 138,365,000 Americans employed As of last month, that number stoo at 138,252,000.

Of course, this doesn’t mean we’ll have fully recovered. Because of economic and population growth, America still has an employment problem. But finally, we’ll have cleared this one level, which has taken far too long.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.