Post-Production Product Placements: Already Happening, Don't Look Terrible

We think product placements can help a lot of people make money off Web video. People who disagree typically echo MediaMemo‘s Peter Kafka, who in a comment on a recent post, wrote that the “the big problem” with product placement is that “it takes a lot of work, and has to be done before the video is ever made, which means you can’t automate/scale it.” Maybe MirriAd, a UK startup which created the following video, will make more believers out of people like our friend (and former colleague) Peter.
