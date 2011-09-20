Post-Modernism: To Blame For Berlusconi?

Photo: AP

Italy, desperate to explain how Silvio Berlusconi remains in power despite a near-constant stream of allegations (any one of which would fell any politician outside Italy), has turned to philosophy…The Independent reports:



In Modena’s sun-baked Piazza Grande delegates at the annual Festival of Philosophy heard Derrida collaborator Prof Ferraris speak of about the moral pitfalls of the cultural trend — and how Italy’s prime minister was one of post-modernism’s most monstrous creations.

Truth in today’s less morally rigid environment, said Prof Ferraris, had become a flexible commodity; humour and self-interest now took precedence over ethics, making anything possible in Berlusconi’s Italy.

