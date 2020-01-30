Post Malone once drank so much champagne that he bought a $75,000 jacket

Michael Stewart/WireImage Post Malone is known for bringing a red solo cup onstage with him.

Post Malone recently discussed blending genres in his music, taking fashion risks, and adopting a Doritos-inspired alter-ego in an interview with Insider.

He revealed the most expensive piece of clothing he owns is a $US75,000 jacket that he basically bought on a whim.

“I saw it in the store and I was like, ‘Oh, I really want that, but it’s $US75,000 and I can’t afford that,'” he said. “But then I went back next time and we started sipping champagne and I got to the point where I was like, ‘You know what, fine, I will buy the jacket.'”

Malone, who had the biggest album of 2019 with “Hollywood’s Bleeding,” also revealed that he would “love to put an album out in 2020.”

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

You may be surprised to know that, if you were to ask Post Malone about the most “baller” thing he’s done since he skyrocketed to superstardom in 2015, he would struggle to come up with an answer.

When Insider asked that very question, he sincerely replied: “I don’t know. What have I done that’s cool? Man, this is tough.”

However, Malone did reveal the most expensive piece of clothing he owns: A $US75,000 Mastermind jacket that he bought on an alcohol-fuelled whim.

“I saw it in the store and I was like, ‘Oh, I really want that, but it’s $US75,000 and I can’t afford that,'” he said. “But then I went back next time and we started sipping champagne and I got to the point where I was like, ‘You know what, fine, I will buy the jacket.'”

Post Malone/YouTube Post Malone wears a Mastermind hoodie and sips champagne in the music video for ‘Saint-Tropez.’

Malone – who’s known for his many face tattoos and ever-present red solo cup, not to mention his unparalleled ear for hip-hop-pop hooks – recently discussed taking fashion risks, as well as a new brand partnership and his forthcoming music, in an interview with Insider.

“I like stepping out in all the rhinestone suits and such and the cowboy hats and stuff, and that’s all really fun for me,” he told us. “I guess that’s my favourite part – expressing myself with some clothes that a lot of people might not wear, but just rocking it to the best of my ability, I guess.”

The 24-year-old musician stars in a commercial for Doritos’ new Flamin’ Hot Limón flavour, in which he wears a lime-green Nudie Suit and adopts an alter-ego known as Post Limón.

“The suit is super country, so I’d say Post Limón would be a country singer, and he would just sing love songs about Doritos all day,” Malone told us.

Courtesy of Doritos The new commercial features Malone’s hit song ‘Wow.’

As for Malone himself, a noted Shania Twain stan, he’s open to exploring country sounds in his music – but he’s far more enthused that genre lines are becoming less and less relevant.

“What I think is so cool is, music is becoming so genre-less and just so liquid and anything can be anything,” he told us. “Just stepping out of comfort zones and maybe doing rock, maybe doing country, maybe putting it all together with all different sorts of genres I think is cool – because there is no genre and it’s just music at that point.”

“It really excites me and I think there’s a lot of cool stuff coming and I have a lot of cool stuff to share.”

Malone, who was Spotify’s third most-streamed artist of the 2010s decade, has released an album nearly every year for the past three years: “Stoney” in December 2016, “Beerbongs & Bentleys” in 2018, and objectively the biggest album of 2019, “Hollywood’s Bleeding.”

While he doesn’t have an exact timeline for his fourth studio album, Malone said he’d “love to put an album out in 2020.” In fact, he estimated that he’s sitting on more than 50 unreleased songs.

“We’re working on new music now with a lot of really cool, talented people,” he said. “So I’m excited to see how it all turns out and I would love to put out another record for the fans this year.”

In addition to those “talented people,” Malone named his dream collaborations as CeeLo Green, indie-folk band Fleet Foxes’ lead singer Robin Pecknold, and songwriter-producer Brian Burton, better known by his stage name Danger Mouse.

“I’m a big fan of all of them, but mostly I’ve worked with everyone – with a lot of people that I love and have looked up to for a long time,” he said. “So it’s really exciting and I’m excited to see if we can do any more collabs and just keep making semi-cool music.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.