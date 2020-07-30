Post Malone says he came up with his entire 2-hour Coachella set while high on mushrooms

PowerfulJRE/The Joe Rogan ExperienceJoe Rogan and Post Malone talked on the podcast for almost four hours.
- Post Malone told Joe Rogan that he and his producer Louis Bell created his 2-hour Coachella set while he was high on mushrooms.
- Appearing on The Joe Rogan Experience on Wednesday,Malone said: “I ate these chocolates the other day, these shroomies chocolates. And me and my producer Lou, we made a Coachella set for about two hours based off Roblox.”
- Malone and Rogan said they took mushrooms themselves before kicking off the 4-hour podcast episode, in which they covered a wide range of topics including ghosts, horror films, China, and haunted houses.
- At one point Malone told Rogan that he has seen several UFOs: “It looked kind of like – it sounds corny – but like a classic forcefield… it’s kind of like a dome in a circular shape.”
- Malone also spoke about how he thinks people should wear face masks, but shouldn’t be forced to do so: “It’s like me in school having to f—ing tuck in my shirt or else you get detention. It’s weird to be forced to wear something.”
- You can watch the full episode of the podcast below.
