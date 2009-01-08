Post-Madoff Palm Beach's Version Of "I Spy"

Matching Palm Beach residents to their losses replaces the Breakers poolside spot-the-difference-in-the-Madoff-returns game.



From The New York Observer’s Simon Doonan: The tension in PB is palpable. Everywhere you go you hear people saying things like, “Two o’clock. The old broad with the blond wig. One hundred and 80 million.” The town that brought you the effervescent fashions of Lilly Pulitzer is looking positively funereal.



