Earlier I wrote about tech companies advertising during the Super Bowl and how they used the web to promote the campaigns ahead of the game.

… And many of the advertisers then took to Facebook to promote the ads they spent so aggressively against. Here are a handful of screenshots that appeared in my Sponsored Ads section:



Photo: Screenshot

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.