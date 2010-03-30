Iraq Is Going To Crap

Iraq’s security situation is rapidly deteriorating after last week’s election results gave a surprise win to Shia Iyad Allawi, a result disputed by previous Prime Minister Nouri al-Maliki.



Today, 5 were killed in a car-bombing outside one of the country’s holiest Shia sites.

On Sunday, there was an attack on a tribal leader’s headquarters leaving 5 dead as well.

On Friday, 20 people were killed before full election results were released.

Several of the country’s most prominent politicians have found themselves unemployed after the election knocked them out of power, and out of their parliamentary seats.

This return to violence is wrapped around the disputed election, and whether or not the country is willing to accept this shift in politics will determine the extent to which the violence continues.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.