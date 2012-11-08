The Stock Market Has A Long History Of Falling Right After Election Day

The markets are getting annihilated right now.
But the post-election sell-off phenomenon is not unusual.
“With the S&P 500 down more than 1% this morning, the current cycle is following the typical trend of positive Election Days and weakness the day after,” writes the Bespoke Investment Group.
Here’s a table showing the recent history::
Photo: Bespoke Investment Group
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.