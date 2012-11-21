Post-Election Stock Market Returns Since Eisenhower

Global Macro Monitor

We wanted to update our table S&P500 returns post presidential elections.   As illustrated,  the returns are relatively positive.  This is especially true if the swan years of 2000, the contested election, and 2008, during the financial collapse are excluded.   Of course,  in none of these years was stock market peering down the side of a fiscal cliff.

election returns

Photo: Global Macro Monitor

 

