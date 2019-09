The Euro spiked a bit last night after a deal was announced on Cyprus, but as you can see here it’s basically already gone.



In fairness, this just wasn’t a big market moving event.

Last week markets didn’t fall much. So there’s not much reason for there to be a relief spike.

FinViz

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.