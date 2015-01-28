Here's What Commuting To Work Was Like In New York This Morning

As we all know at this point, #Juno was a bit of a fluke. This was no exception even in the outskirts of Astoria, Queens where I walked a fairly normal commute to my NQ train. Although there was little foot traffic, sidewalks were starting to be cleared, there was an abundance of snowplows doing their thing, and even my favourite bagel shop was open as always for business early. I took my walk around 8:30 am, when commuters were just on their way to the reinstated subway system.

