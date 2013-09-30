Stocks Are Selling Off As A Government Shutdown Looms

Markets around the world

are selling off today. U.S. stocks are in the red, but they’re coming off of their lows.

The Dow is down 108 points.

The S&P 500 is down 9 points.

The Nasdaq is down 18 points.

At its low of the morning, the Dow was down 163 points.

Stocks have been in the red in six of the last seven trading sessions. And this comes after the Dow and S&P 500 closed at all-time highs on September 18, which was when the Federal Reserve shocked the world by announcing no tapering to its stimulative bond-buying program.

Since then, investors and traders have been focus on Washington, where Congress has yet to work out a budget deal that would prevent the October shut down of the U.S. government.

The S&P 500 is down by 2.0% since its all-time high of 1,725.

Here’s a look at the trajectory of S&P 500 futures contracts since September 18 via FinViz:

