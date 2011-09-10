A Scary Look At All Of The Recent Airport Security Breaches That Could Have Been Disastrous

On December 22nd, 2001, a British-born Al-Qaeda operative named Richard Reid attempted to detonate plastic explosives that had been fitted to his shoes. His repeated attempts to light the fuse on his shoes were unsuccessful, and he was subdued and handcuffed by fellow passengers and airline personnel.

Reid had actually planned to fly out the day before, but was turned away from the flight for his disheveled appearance and refusal to answer all questions. He was later given a ticket to fly out the next day. In a surprising twist, it's thought that the extra day walking around in rainy weather rendered the bomb fuse useless.

In response, security checks added 'shoe removal' to the security checklist.