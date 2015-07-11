Possibly Omar Sharif's most important role ever was in this classic film from 1965

Oscar nominated actor Omar Sharif died Friday at age 83 after suffering a heart attack on Friday afternoon in a hospital in Cairo, his agent said.

‘Doctor Zhivago’ was perhaps the most important role of his career. The movie, co-starring Julie Christie won five Oscars in 1965. Take a look again at one of the all time classics.

Produced By Matt Johnston. Video courtesy of MGM.



