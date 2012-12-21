A Possible Tornado In Alabama Is Already Flipping Cars

A line of storms is working its way through Alabama and with it bringing reports of a possible tornado in parts of Mobile, The Weather Channel reported Thursday morning.



No one was injured in the tornado but some buildings were damaged. According to the National Weather Service, the tornado touched down about 7 miles east of Mobile’s airport.

The Weather Channel’s Mike Bettes tweeted this dramatic picture of a car flipped over at a dealership in Mobile by the tornado:

Photo: TWCMikeBettes/Twitter

“This combination will maintain the threat of severe thunderstorms and possibly a few more tornadoes through tonight,” weather.com meteorologist Nick Wiltgen said.

The National Weather Service’s Weather Forecast Office posted Thursday morning a pretty long local storm report, detailing all of the damage in Mobile.

“Severe damage to residences and businesses” on some streets, as well as downed trees and flipped furniture truck have been reported so far.

Two banks, a medical centre, multiple homes, and a hotel have been damaged, with all damage likely caused by the tornado, Bettes posted on his Facebook page.

The National Weather Service issued a tornado watch earlier today for the following counties:

Autauga Baldwin Bibb Butler Chilton Choctaw Clarke Conecuh Coosa Covington Crenshaw Dallas Elmore Escambia Greene Hale Lowndes Marengo Mobile Monroe Montgomery Perry Pickens Sumter Tallapoosa Tuscaloosa Washington Wilcox.

The watch is set to expire at noon CST.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.