Police Investigating Reports Of More Bombs In Boston After Marathon Blast

Following multiple explosions at the finish line of the Boston Marathon, police are investigating reports of bombs in other parts of the city, Time’s Andrew Katz is reporting.



Citing a police scanner, Katz tweeted that there was an “incendiary device” possible at JFK Library as well as “another device” in front of Boston’s luxury Mandarin hotel.

The device was found in a trash can and all officers should “beware of trash containers,” the police scanner stated, according to Katz.

Boston Phoenix reporter Chris Faraone tweets a police officer near the finish line said this: “There are secondary devices that have been found and are unexploded.”

We’ll update you with more developments soon.

