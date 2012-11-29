It Looks Like We May Be Getting 'Star Wars' Spinoff Films

Photo: Star Wars screencap

We already know that three new “Star Wars” films are in the works. However, it looks like Disney may be planning on a few more as well.



Earlier today, The Hollywood Reporter confirmed rumours “The Empire Strikes Back” screenplay writer Lawrence Kasdan and “Sherlock Holmes” writer Simon Kinberg have been hired to work on future Star Wars projects.

According to THR, Kasdan and Kinberg will be writing separate projects that aren’t necessarily Episodes VIII or IX.

Essentially, in addition to Episodes VII, VIII, and IX, “Star Wars” may be getting “The Avengers” treatment.

What does this mean?

Disney broke apart the stories of each Avenger separately before combining them together to make one super film. That combined success has led to more than $1.5 billion in worldwide box office sales to date.

It could use a similar approach with “Star Wars” by giving screen time to various characters apart from its three-film plan.

With the numerous plot points in which the films branch out, it would be a great idea – not only for fans – but, also to get a more complete look at the vast “Star Wars” universe.

This would also fall in line with Disney CEO Bob Iger’s plans to release a new film every two to three years.

However, all of this doesn’t mean Kasdan or Kinberg are working on a film either.

Iger also hinted on Disney’s fourth quarter earnings call earlier this month that the company may be interested in seeing the potential for Lucasfilm projects on its Disney XD channel.

SEE ALSO: How Tom Hardy perfected his Bane voice in ‘The Dark Knight Rises’ >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.