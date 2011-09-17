THINKING THE UNTHINKABLE: Nomura Presents 5 Possible Outcomes For Europe

Odds: 8%.

How it works: Greece leaves the eurozone after a default. Within this 8% odds there's a 2% chance that Spain and Italy leave too.

Here's Nomura's full commentary:

• As in scenario 4, capital controls might need to be preemptively imposed to prevent implosion of national banking systems in advance of a formal EMU exit. This would likely be precipitated by Greece failing to meet its austerity targets and official financing lines being withdrawn along with a withdrawal of support for the Greek banking system by the ECB.

• Countries leaving the EMU would undergo strategic devaluations, perhaps in the order of 25% in an attempt to restore competitiveness. Newly independent countries would hand over monetary policy implementation to national central banks, which would need to establish credibility quickly to avoid the devaluations being eroded by surging inflation.

• .As in scenario 4, the periphery countries affected would suffer a severe recession because of the lost access to market funding and the severe banking sector impairment caused by the crystallization of sovereign bond losses. But this would be further accentuated by the likely increases in local debt obligations as currency devaluations increase debt burdens and in all likelihood would lead to increased private sector defaults.

• More generally, the loss of confidence in Europe would likely cause a prolonged recession across the euro area as a whole.

Long-run outcome: The potential gains to be had from being part of a large currency union would be lost to all the euro-area members.