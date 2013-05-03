Immigration officials rescued two women from this Saudi-owned home in McLean.

Immigration officials are investigating a possible case of human trafficking at a home in McLean, Va., owned by the Saudi government, according to various media sources.



Department of Homeland Security agents rescued two women, possible victims of domestic servitude, from a Saudi diplomatic compound early Wednesday morning, a local NBC affiliate reports.

One woman tried to escape by “squeezing through a gap in the front gate as it was closing,” according to NBC. The two women, reportedly from the Philippines, worked at the Saudi Embassy in D.C. and say they were mistreated, State Department officials told CNN.

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s Armed Forces Office owns the home, according to county real estate records reviewed by the Associated Press. A spokesperson for the Saudi embassy told Buzzfeed’s Rosie grey that the “house belongs to the Saudi armed forces, like the military office.”

Immigration and Customs Enforcement investigators are looking into the case, which is in its early stages. ICE may not file charges if the people involved have diplomatic immunity, according to NBC.

