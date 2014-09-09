'Possible' Ebola Case At Miami Hospital Is Most Likely A False Alarm

REUTERS/Frederick Murphy/CDC/Handout Some of the ultrastructural morphology displayed by an Ebola virus virion is revealed in this undated handout colorized transmission electron micrograph (TEM) obtained by Reuters on Aug. 1.

A possible case of the deadly Ebola virus has been identified at a hospital near Miami, NBC 6 reports.

Officials with the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention made the announcement on Monday.

Later on Monday, on a press call with reporters, the CDC clarified that the patient was “low-risk” and that state health authorities had already found a negative result for Ebola. A specimen from the patient was on the way to a CDC laboratory for confirmatory testing of that negative result.

The patient is being treated.

So while it’s not clear whether this is a confirmed case of the virus that has killed thousands in West Africa, the CDC’s update suggests that Ebola is highly unlikely. Many relatively common diseases have symptoms that look similar to those associated with Ebola.

In August, a widely publicized “possible” Ebola case in New York City was quickly forgotten after the patient in question tested negative.

The death toll for Ebola has passed 2,000.

West African countries are trying desperately to contain the disease, but it’s still spreading. CDC officials have said the outbreak is “spiraling out of control.”

Ebola begins with flu-like symptoms, but it then escalates into vomiting, diarrhoea, and often bleeding.

This post was updated with new information from the CDC.

