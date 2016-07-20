Officials are investigating what might be the first case of mosquito-transmitted Zika in the US

As summer continues to heat up, the US might be facing its first case of mosquito-transmitted Zika.

Florida’s Department of Health is investigating a case of non-travel-related Zika in Miami-Dade County. In a statement, the department didn’t clarify if that meant the case could have been contracted sexually, which has happened before in the US. The department also didn’t specify if this meant it was a case of mosquito transmission.

Zika, which is transmitted mainly by mosquitoes, has been spreading around the Americas over the last year, though local transmission hasn’t been reported in the US. Officials have warned that mosquito transmission could be possible in the US, especially in the summer months. Once infected with Zika, only about 20% of people ever show symptoms, which most commonly include fever, rash, joint pain, and red eyes. There is no vaccine or treatment available for the virus.

Here’s Florida’s Department of Health statement:

“Today the Florida Department of Health announced that it is conducting an investigation into a possible non-travel related case of Zika virus in Miami-Dade County. “The department is actively conducting an epidemiological investigation, is collaborating with the Centres for Disease Control and will share additional details as they become available. Zika prevention kits and repellant will be available for pickup at DOH-Miami-Dade and distributed in the area under investigation. Zika kits are intended for pregnant women. Mosquito control has already conducted reduction and prevention activities in the area of investigation.”

