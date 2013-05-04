This Russian Dash Cam Compilation Will Renew Your Faith In Human Kindness

Automotive dash cams are a way of life in Russia. Motorists everywhere use them to avoid extortion from corrupt traffic police and against fraudulent claims leveled by other drivers.



Videos from the cameras surface showing everything from plane crashes, meteor strikes, and road accidents. This is the first one we’ve seen revealing amazing examples of human kindness.

The feel good video of the day.

