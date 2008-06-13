Applied Materials (AMAT) Solar: Deutsche Likes New Products But Not Stock

Deutsche is encouraged by new developments coming out of Applied Materials (AMAT). At InterSolar 2008 in Germany, AMAT and two customers displayed single junction amorphous silicon solar PV panels on generation 8.5 sized substrates. While Deutsche does not see volume production of these panels until the end of 2008, the unveiling was a positive.



Deutsche mantains HOLD.

