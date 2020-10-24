Fans think Ariana Grande threw 'shade' at ex Pete Davidson in her new song 'Positions'

- Ariana Grande released her new song “Positions” on Friday, and fans think she called out ex Pete Davidson in the lyrics.
- In the first verse of the song, Grande sings, “Heaven sent you to me, I’m just hoping I don’t repeat history.”
- But she pauses in between “re-” and “-peat,” emphasising the “-peat” part of the word, which fans took as a clear reference to Davidson.
- “im just hopin i don’t re-pete history” if this isn’t the biggest shade-” one fan wrote, while another said, “you ain’t swift with the wordplay Ariana.”
Fans think Ariana Grande threw “shade” at ex-fiancÃ© Pete Davidson in her new song “Positions,” which was released on Friday.
“Heaven sent you to me, I’m just hoping that I don’t repeat history,” Grande sings in the first verse of the song, pausing between the first and second syllables of “repeat.”
While her delivery might have been a purely stylistic choice, fans on social media were quick to point out that by separating the syllables of “repeat,” Grande emphasised the “-peat” part of the word â€” seemingly making a reference to Davidson’s first name.
“im just hopin i don’t re-pete history” if this isn’t the biggest shade-
— ig; tweetsarib (@arichieves) October 23, 2020
“I don’t want to re-Pete the same mistakes” you ain’t swift with the wordplay Ariana
— ???? scruggs: the final chapter ???? (@tylerscruggs) October 23, 2020
ariana said she didn't wanna re-pete history i know that's right pic.twitter.com/Z2hwyWa1CU
— vic (@kianaszouai) October 23, 2020
WAIT DID YALL CATCH THAT?? i’m just hoping i don’t re-PETE history ???????????????????????? maybe… i’m leaping pic.twitter.com/TEPjn8F3uY
— jordan ❦ (@thelightsari) October 23, 2020
y’all.. so ari said “heaven sent u to me” which is similar to “fell from the sky and into my lap” from pete davidson … but then she goes “im just hoping i don’t re-PETE my history” YALL SHES A LYRICAL GENIUS
— ms. tina // ia ???? (@SOLEYJOON) October 23, 2020
“heaven sent u to me
hoping i don’t re-PETE history”
⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ – ariana shakespeare pic.twitter.com/5mQ1ABFQjf
— lincsé (@pacificseoul) October 23, 2020
omg yall she said “i’m just hoping i don’t re-PETE history” and took a break in between re PETE pic.twitter.com/Nd31b57NPj
— i'm a fkn meatball ❀ (@arianasb00bies) October 23, 2020
Please tell me I’m mot the only one who laughed at the pause on “re-pete (davidson) history” lmao I love her @ArianaGrande #POSITIONS
— Marta Ferrer (@martafergu) October 23, 2020
This isn’t the first time Grande has seemingly spoken out about her short-lived relationship with Davidson.
In 2019, the “God Is a Woman” singer told Vogue that their relationship was “frivolous.”
“My friends were like, ‘Come! We’re gonna have a fun summer,'” she said to the magazine. “And then I met Pete, and it was an amazing distraction. It was frivolous and fun and insane and highly unrealistic, and I loved him, and I didn’t know him.”
Grande and Davidson famously got engaged in June 2018 after less than a month of dating. They broke things off in October of that same year.
