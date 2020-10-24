Fans think Ariana Grande threw 'shade' at ex Pete Davidson in her new song 'Positions'

Ariana Grande/YouTube Ariana Grande released her new song ‘Positions’ on Friday.

Ariana Grande released her new song “Positions” on Friday, and fans think she called out ex Pete Davidson in the lyrics.

In the first verse of the song, Grande sings, “Heaven sent you to me, I’m just hoping I don’t repeat history.”

But she pauses in between “re-” and “-peat,” emphasising the “-peat” part of the word, which fans took as a clear reference to Davidson.

“im just hopin i don’t re-pete history” if this isn’t the biggest shade-” one fan wrote, while another said, “you ain’t swift with the wordplay Ariana.”

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Fans think Ariana Grande threw “shade” at ex-fiancÃ© Pete Davidson in her new song “Positions,” which was released on Friday.

“Heaven sent you to me, I’m just hoping that I don’t repeat history,” Grande sings in the first verse of the song, pausing between the first and second syllables of “repeat.”

While her delivery might have been a purely stylistic choice, fans on social media were quick to point out that by separating the syllables of “repeat,” Grande emphasised the “-peat” part of the word â€” seemingly making a reference to Davidson’s first name.

“im just hopin i don’t re-pete history” if this isn’t the biggest shade- — ig; tweetsarib (@arichieves) October 23, 2020

“I don’t want to re-Pete the same mistakes” you ain’t swift with the wordplay Ariana — ???? scruggs: the final chapter ???? (@tylerscruggs) October 23, 2020

ariana said she didn't wanna re-pete history i know that's right pic.twitter.com/Z2hwyWa1CU — vic (@kianaszouai) October 23, 2020

WAIT DID YALL CATCH THAT?? i’m just hoping i don’t re-PETE history ???????????????????????? maybe… i’m leaping pic.twitter.com/TEPjn8F3uY — jordan ❦ (@thelightsari) October 23, 2020

y’all.. so ari said “heaven sent u to me” which is similar to “fell from the sky and into my lap” from pete davidson … but then she goes “im just hoping i don’t re-PETE my history” YALL SHES A LYRICAL GENIUS — ms. tina // ia ???? (@SOLEYJOON) October 23, 2020

“heaven sent u to me

hoping i don’t re-PETE history”

⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ – ariana shakespeare pic.twitter.com/5mQ1ABFQjf — lincsé (@pacificseoul) October 23, 2020

omg yall she said “i’m just hoping i don’t re-PETE history” and took a break in between re PETE pic.twitter.com/Nd31b57NPj — i'm a fkn meatball ❀ (@arianasb00bies) October 23, 2020

Please tell me I’m mot the only one who laughed at the pause on “re-pete (davidson) history” lmao I love her @ArianaGrande #POSITIONS — Marta Ferrer (@martafergu) October 23, 2020

This isn’t the first time Grande has seemingly spoken out about her short-lived relationship with Davidson.

In 2019, the “God Is a Woman” singer told Vogue that their relationship was “frivolous.”

“My friends were like, ‘Come! We’re gonna have a fun summer,'” she said to the magazine. “And then I met Pete, and it was an amazing distraction. It was frivolous and fun and insane and highly unrealistic, and I loved him, and I didn’t know him.”

Grande and Davidson famously got engaged in June 2018 after less than a month of dating. They broke things off in October of that same year.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.