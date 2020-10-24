Fans think Ariana Grande threw 'shade' at ex Pete Davidson in her new song 'Positions'

Libby Torres
Ariana Grande/YouTubeAriana Grande released her new song ‘Positions’ on Friday.
  • Ariana Grande released her new song “Positions” on Friday, and fans think she called out ex Pete Davidson in the lyrics.
  • In the first verse of the song, Grande sings, “Heaven sent you to me, I’m just hoping I don’t repeat history.”
  • But she pauses in between “re-” and “-peat,” emphasising the “-peat” part of the word, which fans took as a clear reference to Davidson.
  • “im just hopin i don’t re-pete history” if this isn’t the biggest shade-” one fan wrote, while another said, “you ain’t swift with the wordplay Ariana.”
Fans think Ariana Grande threw “shade” at ex-fiancÃ© Pete Davidson in her new song “Positions,” which was released on Friday.

“Heaven sent you to me, I’m just hoping that I don’t repeat history,” Grande sings in the first verse of the song, pausing between the first and second syllables of “repeat.”

While her delivery might have been a purely stylistic choice, fans on social media were quick to point out that by separating the syllables of “repeat,” Grande emphasised the “-peat” part of the word â€” seemingly making a reference to Davidson’s first name.

This isn’t the first time Grande has seemingly spoken out about her short-lived relationship with Davidson.

In 2019, the “God Is a Woman” singer told Vogue that their relationship was “frivolous.”

“My friends were like, ‘Come! We’re gonna have a fun summer,'” she said to the magazine. “And then I met Pete, and it was an amazing distraction. It was frivolous and fun and insane and highly unrealistic, and I loved him, and I didn’t know him.”

Grande and Davidson famously got engaged in June 2018 after less than a month of dating. They broke things off in October of that same year.

