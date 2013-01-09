11 Extravagant Pieces Of Baby Furniture Fit For Kim And Kanye's Nursery

Photo: Courtesy of PoshTots

Kim and Kanye made headlines last week with their baby news, and it seems that everywhere you look another celebrity is expecting.Some retailers are manufacturing baby swag that both celebs and non-celebs alike are investing in.



Perhaps the best example is PoshTots, which is known for its luxury kids furniture, diaper bags, clothing, and even art and decor. We’re talking cribs that cost upwards of $5,000 or even $15,000, and playhouses that put your old pillow fort to shame.

The company was founded in 2000 by Andrea Edmunds, whose lavish furnishings have adorned the children’s bedrooms of clients such as Julia Roberts, Donald and Vanessa Trump, Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin, and Heidi Klum and Seal, according to Style Weekly.

Edmunds gave us a peek at some of the pieces PoshTots has to offer. Whether it’s a boy or girl, it would all look great in baby Kimye’s nursery.

