11 Extravagant Pieces Of Baby Furniture Fit For Kim And Kanye's Nursery

Kim and Kanye made headlines last week with their baby news, and it seems that everywhere you look another celebrity is expecting.Some retailers are manufacturing baby swag that both celebs and non-celebs alike are investing in.
Perhaps the best example is PoshTots, which is known for its luxury kids furniture, diaper bags, clothing, and even art and decor. We’re talking cribs that cost upwards of $5,000 or even $15,000, and playhouses that put your old pillow fort to shame.
The company was founded in 2000 by Andrea Edmunds, whose lavish furnishings have adorned the children’s bedrooms of clients such as Julia Roberts, Donald and Vanessa Trump, Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin, and Heidi Klum and Seal, according to Style Weekly.
Edmunds gave us a peek at some of the pieces PoshTots has to offer. Whether it’s a boy or girl, it would all look great in baby Kimye’s nursery.
On a cedar and birch frame, the delicate-crafted carriage bed sits on wheels and comes with a rear box that makes a great changing table and storage unit.
Price: $19,995
Hovering under a frilly, creamy off-white canopy, the regal Jaylen bedding comes in pink or blue silk fabrics, and fits perfectly in a round crib.
Price: $1,190
The Inglesina Classica pram is handmade in Italy and inspired by the British Court, helping you make all the other mums and babies jealous.
Price: $1,398
Designed and crafted by PoshTots's artist Jason Hulfish, the photo rendering of a roaring T-rex has been worked onto this headboard which attaches securely to a twin bed.
Price: $2,998
The Mackeys Mansion playhouse is elaborate enough to be its own playground. It features an exaggerated sloped roof, cartoon-ish crooked windows, and a slide, swing, monkey bars, rope ladder, and climbing wall.
Price: $10,450
The solid wood Mirabelle convertible crib is finely decorated with resin cherub moldings, and can become a family heirloom long after your baby outgrows it.
Price: $4,130
The silver and gold details are elegant and gender neutral. Styleite predicted that Kim Kardashian would love this piece for her baby's nursery.
Price: $4,400 each
One of PoshTots's most talked-about pieces is reminiscent of Cinderella's stage coach, handcrafted in England of wood and fibreglass. The large interior is more than six feet in diameter.
Price: $47,000
The five-and-a-half-foot tall dresser serves as a great storage unit, and turns your child's bedroom into an imaginative garden straight out of The Tale of Peter Rabbit.
Price: $11,500
The pirate ship playhouse sits on top of a real log that has been reclaimed from local ranches. The ship itself is constructed out of Douglass and fir wood, and features a climbing rope ladder and stairs.
Price: $25,900
The dreamy Coral Gables cottage is completely customisable, and PoshTots can have a consultant work with you on the interior decoration. The cottage also features optional running water, cable, central air, electricity, and WiFi, making it a real working house.
Price: $42,000
