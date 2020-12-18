Online thrift platform Poshmark files to go public after turning profitable during the pandemic

Rafael Henrique/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Online fashion marketplace Poshmark filed for an initial public offering on Thursday after turning profitable during the pandemic.

The clothing resale platform listed the size of its offering at $US100 million. An IPO price range hasn’t been set yet.

The company said its revenue rose 28% in the first three quarters of 2020, to $US192 million, from $US150 million during the same period last year.

Poshmark had more than 201 million secondhand and new items for sale as of September 30, with close to 32 million active users.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Poshmark, the popular online marketplace for second-hand clothing, released a Securities and Exchange Commission filing to go public on Thursday.

In its S1-filing, Poshmark listed the size of its initial public offering at $US100 million. Usually, companies mention placeholder figures in their IPO filings until a price range is set.

The e-commerce platform plans to list on the Nasdaq under the ticker symbol “POSH.”

Poshmark said it had more than 201 million secondhand and new items for sale as of September 30, and close to 32 million active users.

Revenue rose 28% in the nine months that ended September to about $US193 million. This was up from $US150 million during the same period last year. Profit swung to about $US21 million in the same period, compared with a net loss of $US34 million a year ago.



Read More:







A hedge fund manager explains why betting on volatility can amplify portfolio-wide returns like Dennis Rodman during the Chicago Bulls dynasty â€” and shares how to build a dragon portfolio designed to win over the next 100 years



The social shopping app allows users, known as “Poshers”, to buy and sell clothes and accessories. These includes everything from pre-owned T-shirts to vintage dresses and private labels. Bidding on and selling merchandise even led to some earning six-figure incomes solely through their Poshmark stores.

The company’s IPO adds to a line of unicorn tech startups that just made their stock market debuts, including DoorDash and Airbnb, both of which saw huge post-IPO stock pops during a record year for IPOs. That indicates the level of market appetite for tech platforms.

Business Insider’s Candy Cheng reported Poshmark had previously put its IPO on hold in 2019, but delayed it to focus on boosting sales and improving its execution.



Read More:





JPMorgan says stocks are primed for sustained gains in a way they haven’t been in years â€” and identifies 43 names to buy for above-average earnings growth in 2021



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.