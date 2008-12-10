Posh NYC Hotel Room Comes With Its Own Kindle (AMZN)

Midtown NYC’s Algonquin Hotel boasts that it was “destined” to be “at the centre of New York’s literary and theatrical life.”



In the past, that included “illustrious clients” including William Faulkner and Gertrude Stein, who “patronized the hotel and its eateries.”

Today, being at the centre of New York’s literary life has a different meaning. If you stay at the Algonquin, amenities include an available Amazon (AMZN) Kindle e-reader, loaded with your favourite book, “in keeping with our rich literary tradition.” Cute.

(Via Engadget.)

