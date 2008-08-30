Posh Facebook Conference Canceled

The eerily-bubble-like, invite-only Facebook developer “garage” scheduled for next month at the Harvard Club of New York — complete with a $15,000, sponsored keynote — is being canceled, organiser Fahad Khan tells us.



Why? Because it wasn’t in line with Facebook’s tradition of having “developer-driven, ground level” events — not big conferences, Khan says.

We’re not sure we understand. All of the Facebook events we’ve been to were low-key — dudes sipping beer, talking code, in an office, like the Union Square Ventures “hackathons” from last summer, pictured right. Khan was trying to organise something fancier — a few hundred people at the Harvard Club, with up to $70,000 in sponsorship money. Hard to see the utility in that for a Facebook coder. But isn’t that something Khan would have figured out earlier?

In any case, Khan says he’s planning to reschedule — using the same sponsor(s), speakers, and audience, to hold a “private event” later on.

Earlier: Bubble Alert: Facebook ‘Garage’ Goes Corporate, $70k Worth Of Sponsors Wanted

Photo: Fred Wilson

