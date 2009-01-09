British School Has No Record Of Noels' Claimed $10,000 Donation

We’ve told you about the paltry charitable donations of the Noel family foundation. One in particular, however, has raised some flags among the Brits: Port Regis School. Specifically, Walter Noel says he donated $10,000 to the royal school, but the school has no record of this.



Innocent error? Bad record-keeping? A tax scam? A bribe to get some unknown Noel grand-offspring in? An interesting little mystery.

Daily Mail: For among the debris of the vastly diminished fortune of Noel – two of whose five daughters live in London – have emerged details of an intriguing donation, listed among his charity contributions.

According to these records, in 2006 Noel gave $10,000 to Port Regis School. In America, where it was part of a paltry $160,000 he donated to good causes, the amount has gone unnoticed. But the Dorset prep school is the alma mater of the Queen’s grandchildren Peter and Zara Phillips, who were pupils there before going on to Gordonstoun.

What is so curious is that the school has no knowledge of receiving any such donation, which would have been worth around £5,000 at the time.

After lengthy checks, headmaster Peter Dix tells me: ‘I am afraid I can’t shed any light on this. The name Walter Noel doesn’t mean anything to us and certainly it doesn’t ring any bells as far as a specific school project or building fund is concerned.

‘I can only think that it might perhaps have been used for payment of school fees.’

But he adds: ‘We have no knowledge and, of course, if we did we wouldn’t be able to comment.’

It is not thought any of Noel’s grandchildren attended Port Regis and the donation would have barely covered a term’s fees. Nevertheless the payment was 10 times the amount he gave Harvard Law School.

Noel, who is said to have steered many of the more-money-than-sense victims into Madoff’s Ponzi scheme, has cultivated several British friends at his Caribbean retreat on Mustique.

“More-money-than-sense victims.” Love that. Anyway, our tipster seems to think that this kind of donation would be done to precipate an admission to the hard-to-get-in social school. But, who knows, maybe it was for Port Regis School in Queens?

Image Via New York Social Diary.

