Posh Breakers Hotel In Palm Beach Cuts Staff, Seeks Other Ways To Make Money

Luxury Palm Beach hotel The Breakers has slashed its staff by 10 per cent, no doubt because of a decline in tourism. But they’ve created three new businesses, including an accessories store and a real-estate brokerage. Why not? The brokerage fee for a swank Palm Beach condo would be more than one night in the hotel. But we’re not sure people are in the condo-buying mood.



Luxist: One of the most iconic Florida hotels, The Breakers in Palm Beach, is finding its own ways of dealing with the economic slump. Usually this time of year is boom time for the hotel but they have trimmed the staff by about 10% or 200 or so people. The resort has also taken the unique move of creating three new businesses, the Phillips Point Club on the top floor of the Phillips Point office building in West Palm Beach, Mix, a women’s accessories store at The Breakers and The Breakers Palm Beach Realty, a brokerage catering to the luxury real estate market. Real estate in this tough economy? Spokeswoman Ann Margo Peart tells the Palm Beach Post that the business, which is located on the hotel grounds, will cater to guests who have made inquiries about high-end real estate in Palm Beach.

