Thank you ECB!



Ahead of a big Portuguese debt action — the results from which we’ll known imminently — yields are coming in nicely. Of course the ECB will make sure it all goes completely smoothly, which of course only lessens pressure on Portugal to take a bailout, which raises the risks for everyone else. Yeah.

