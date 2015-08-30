A Victoria's Secret Angel taught us how to speak Portuguese

Sara Sampaio has quickly become one of the most in-demand supermodels in the world. Victoria’s Secret has announced her as one of the company’s newest “Angels.” She has also appeared in the last two Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issues and starred in an ad for the Carl’s Jr. fast food chain that went viral.

Sampaio was born in Porto, Portugal and we asked her to teach us some basic Portuguese phrases.

Produced by Graham Flanagan

