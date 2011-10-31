OK, Very Soon We're Going To Have To Start Talking About Portugal

Photo: flickr/ Fr Antunes

Just a warning: We’re going to have to start talking about Portugal again, probably rather soon.Remember, this is a country that’s already received IMF assistance, and its 2-year debt is trading over 18%.



Ambrose Evans-Pritchard recently wrote a story about its “Grecian vortex”, citing worrying comments from ECB officials on Portugal.

Meanwhile, its leadership, having seen the sweet deal received by Greece, is already chattering about renegotiating its bailout.

Bottom line: Pretty soon we’ll have to talk about this a lot more.

