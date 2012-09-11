Want To See How People Really Feel About Austerity? Check Out The Rage On This Portuguese Facebook Page

Want to get a glimpse of the political heat that Eurozone leaders face if they embrace austerity.



FT reports on a Facebook note from Portuguese PM Pedro Passos Coelho, wherein he apologizes that the sacrifice made by the Portuguese people has been painful, yet not yet sufficient.

Here’s his note, via Google Translate (note that where he says ‘ungrateful’ in the first sentence… we’re pretty sure he means difficult).

The responses – which have now spiraled to over 33,000 — are quite harsh.

Some are calling for arrests:

Lots of people are blaming corruption, and a belief that the rich are being protected.

Other comments seem downright hostile.

Lots of general political frustration:

