A Portuguese house has a swimming pool that floats above another swimming pool -- and it looks like paradise

The Wall House in Cascais, Portugal, looks like paradise. Its most distinctive features are the pools. One is on the ground floor, right in the middle of the big patio. The other one is suspended above it with a glass bottom, making you feel like you’re swimming in air.
Written by Jacob Shamsian and produced by Carl Mueller
Follow INSIDER on Facebook
Follow INSIDER on YouTube
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.