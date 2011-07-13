Facebook Users Declare War On Moody's And Make The Site Inaccessible In Portugal

Portuguese Facebook users are taking on Moody’s.



We’ve already wondered if Portuguese hackers were attacking on the ratings agency after the country downgraded Portuguese debt to junk bonds last week, but now at looks as though the movement has spread.

A Facebook group entitled “Ataque concertado à Moodys (acto 1º)” [or “Concerted Attack on Moody’s (act 1)] is trying to get users to block the Moody’s site. Notably, the group’s appeal is made in Portuguese, Greek, and English.

The group reported that no one was able to access the Moody’s website from Portugal all Monday afternoon, and the Portuguese newspaper ABola.pt reported that the page was still inaccessible 18 hours after the attack was scheduled to begin.

Touting their success, the group bragged that they had “defended the good name of Portugal” because nobody “calls [Portugal] trash.”

