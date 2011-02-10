The Eurozone Crisis Is Back As 10-Year Portuguese Yields Zoom To A New Record

Yields on the Portuguese 10 year have surged higher on today’s uncertainty regarding the future of the ECB, and continued worries that changes to the eurozone’s bailout package won’t go through.



You would assume debt hawk Axel Weber’s departure from the candidate list for future ECB president would be bringing yields in, rather then sending them out. It seems the threat of uncertainty in the area is a stronger force.

The yield has spiked to 7.255% today.

Data via Bloomberg:

Photo: Bloomberg

