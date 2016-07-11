Portugal stuns France with goal in 108th minute to win Euro 2016

Portugal has done the impossible, beating France in the final of Euro 2016 with an extra-time goal in the 108th minute off of the right foot of Éder.

France had dominated play the entire match, espcially after Cristiano Ronaldo went down with a knee injury in the eighth minute and was eventually taken out of the match in the 24th minute. At that point, it seemed like Portugal was content to play for penalty kicks.

But as most players on the pitch seemed to be tiring and slowing down, Portugal’s final substitute, Éder, who came in to the match in the 79th minute, took a pass and dribbled into open space. Moving to the right, he struck the ball along the ground and back to the left, beating a diving Hugo Lloris.





Here is the replay.





This was an amazing result. Portugal was a huge underdog from the beginning, but it seemed like all hope was lost when Dimitri Payet’s hard challenge on Ronaldo ended with their knees colliding and Ronaldo’s leg buckling.





