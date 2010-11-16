It's Endgame For Portugal, As Financial Minister Admits Need For A Bailout

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

The funny thing is that markets are rewarding countries for acknowledging the need for a bailout, the latest case in point being Portugal, where 10-year yields are coming in today.The rally comes as Financial Minister Fernando Teixeira dos Santos acknowledged the high-probability that the country will need a bailout, according to FT.



These comments follow yesterday’s comments from the country’s foreign minister that if a deal isn’t reached soon, leaving the euro is a possibility.

