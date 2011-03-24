It's Time You Got To Know The Debt Situation In Portugal, Spain, Italy, Belgium, France, And Austria

Portugal’s government may collapse today over parliament’s rejection of the country’s austerity budget.
If that does happen, Portugal would be without a government for several months, as elections would have to come first. If the Prime Minister does resign, Portugal will go into tomorrow’s European summit without a leader. An austerity budget may be put on the back burner, and markets may become restless and target the country.
It could quickly turn to the EU-IMF for a bailout, like Ireland and Greece did.
It’s uncertain whether this will be the outcome, but instability over the country’s budget is increasing the risk.
But who is next in Europe? And what’s their current political situation.
5-year CDS price: 533.12 bps
Debt to GDP Ratio (2010 estimate): 83.2%
Other problems: Portugal's government is on the brink of collapse, due to a dispute over the current socialist government's austerity budget proposal.
The threat there is that, if the government collapses, the president will be forced to call and election. It could take months for that election to occur, and that could be too long for markets demanding to see that the country has more cash. The country then may have to seek a bailout from the IMF and EU, similar to how Ireland and Greece both did.
Source: Bloomberg, CMA, Wikipedia,
5-year CDS price: 215.77 bps
Debt to GDP Ratio (2010 estimate): 63.4%
Other problems: Spain looks much more like Ireland than Greece or Portugal in that its main debt problem is with its banks. The country's government is hoping its economy can improve to avert total disaster, but it recently admitted the banking sector needs an additional €15 billion. Societe Generale thinks its banks need as much as €50 billion.
If Portugal does seek a bailout, then Spain is worry number 1.
5-year CDS price: 158.83 bps
Debt to GDP Ratio (2010 estimate): 118.1%
Other problems: Italy seems to be weathering the sovereign debt crisis well enough, it's own domestic political crisis may trigger further problems. Its Prime Minister, Silvio Berlusconi, is currently on trial, and their is no clear heir in what could become a chaotic situation.
If that is the result, passing austerity budgets to cut the country's high debt to GDP ratio may become more difficult.
5-year CDS price: 143.08 bps
Debt to GDP Ratio (2010 estimate): 98.6%
Other problems: Belgium still doesn't have a government, 261 days after its most recent election. That's a world record. Dutch speaking Flanders and French speaking Wallonia have been unable to sort out a deal, which is making the market uncertain about the country's fate as a single entity.
5-year CDS price: 78.14 bps
Debt to GDP Ratio (2010 estimate): 83.5%
Other problems: France has moved forward from protests that hit the country around reforms of its retirement laws.
Things have remained stable since, but if costs rise for the Europe bailout, France could come under pressure.
5-year CDS price: 64 bps
Debt to GDP Ratio (2010 estimate): 70.4%
Other problems: Austria's banks have significant exposure to Eastern Europe, so a further slowdown in countries like the Czech Republic, Hungary, and Romania may force the Austrian government to support its banks.
