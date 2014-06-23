Portugal Clinched A Draw Against The USA Thanks To A Stunning Cross From Cristiano Ronaldo In The Final Minute

Seconds away from completing one of the best performances in American soccer history and qualifying for the knockout round of the 2014 World Cup, the U.S. allowed a game-tying goal to Portugal to end the match at 2-2.

The U.S. led 2-1 in the last minute of stoppage time when Cristiano Ronaldo swung in a perfect cross and Varela headed it in. The final whistle blew moments later.

The goal:

A win would have sent the U.S. through to the round of 16, and given them a decent chance to finish first in the group. Instead, the U.S. could be going home with a loss to Germany on Thursday.

The game started horribly for the USMNT. Central defender Geoff Cameron botched a clearance in the 5th minute, leading to a Nani goal to make it 1-0 to Portugal.

But after that the U.S. thoroughly outplayed Portugal, creating decent chances down the right flank.

A Jermaine Jones goal in the 64th minute tied it at 1-1. A Clint Dempsey goal 15 minutes later seemed to send the U.S. into the knockout round.

Then came the Portugal suckerpunch.

The U.S. advances to the knockout stage with a win or draw against Germany. If the U.S. loses, they’d need help. A tie in the Portugal-Ghana game sends them through. With Portugal’s -4 goal different, a Portugal win over Ghana would likely also send the U.S. through.

