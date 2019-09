Remember how everyone was freaking out about Portugal last week?



That seems to be on hold. Yields have come in very sharply over the last few days, and actually though the mood is negative-ish in Europe today, yields are lower again in Portugal (just by a touch).

Here’s a look at the Portuguese 2-year going back a year via Bloomberg.

