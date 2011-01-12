Portugal Clears Debt Hurdle, And Spanish Stocks Are Going Nuts

Big congratulations to Portugal which successfully raised 1.2 billion euros at auction. The average yield of 6.719% was actually a bit lower than the last auction. Bid to cover of 3.2x was above the previous one, though of course one sees the hands of Jean-Claude Trichet all over this.



Nonetheless, Europe is having a monster morning.

Spanish stocks are loving the idea of a Portuguese firewall. The IBEX is up nearly 4%.

