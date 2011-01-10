Here We Go Again: Germany And France Are Pushing Portugal To Accept A Bailout Now

Photo: www.flickr.com

The first week of the year was quiet for the eurozone headline-wise, but markets clearly deteriorated, with yields blowing out across the PIIGS, and the common currency getting whacked pretty hard.And so the emergence of stories like this should be unsurprising: Germany and France are pushing hard for Portugal to take a bailout according to Der Spiegel, via Reuters.



There aren’t too many details, but the core countries don’t want to see a repeat of Ireland, where it took forever to get a bailout, causing much damage to markets and confidence.

Beyond that, everyone figures that if Portugal explodes Spain is next, so it behooves everyone to nip that in the bud.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.