Portuguese Bailout Could Soar As High As $129 Billion

Portugal’s bailout could cost as much as $129 billion, according to the Wall Street Journal. The early number on a bailout was for around $107 billion, though that appears to have been extended higher.



And while Portugal only requested EU assistance yesterday, it appears ministers have already worked out many of the detail on the package in advance.

This weekend, European Union finance ministers will be conducting regular meetings in Hungary, where a deal on Portugal is likely to be hashed out.

Don’t miss: The latest on the debt situation in Europe >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.