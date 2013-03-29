Here's The Portrait Of Kate Middleton That Most People Hate

There was a bit of a stir in England last year when the first official portrait of Prince William’s wife Kate Middleton was released.



Why?

Because most people hated it.

They didn’t think it was a bad painting or anything. They just didn’t find it flattering.

Wandering through London’s National Portrait Gallery earlier today, I came across the portrait. I’ve never seen Kate Middleton in person, but I’ve seen a lot of pictures of her. And based on those pictures, I have to agree with the grumblers. I’m not sure what the artist was after, but the Duchess looks a lot more attractive in pictures than she does here.

The good news is, Kate Middleton didn’t have to sink too much time into having the portrait painted. She only “sat” for it twice.

Here’s what the portrait looks like on the wall at the NPG. You can see a bigger version of it here.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.