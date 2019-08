Taking inspiration from her hometown of Malaysia, Red Hongyi put together a portrait using 20,000 tea bags. Red spent two months planning, filming, and creating this piece.

Video courtesy of Red Hongyi

Follow artist Red Hongyi: On Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram

Follow BI Video: On Facebook

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.